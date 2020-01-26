Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Really in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance

What's a man gotta do to enjoy his performance in peace?!

While singing his heart out with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas during the 2020 Grammys, Nick Jonas got the Internet buzzing for an unlikely reason.

As it turns out, people wanted to know what was in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers performance. "Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with a spinach or something in his teeth?!?" one fan asked with a receipt of the look. Another added, "NICK JONAS I KNOW UR FINE ASS DONT HAVE A PIECE OF SPINACH IN YOUR TEETH AT THE GRAMMYS."

Lo and behold, Nick saw the questions being raised by viewers and decided to set the record straight in the best way possible!

"So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," the singer shared on Twitter moments after performing inside the Staples Center. "And at least you all know I eat my greens."