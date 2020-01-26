breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Billy Porter's Lampshade Hat Sparked the 2020 Grammys' Best Memes

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 6:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Billy Porter, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If the 2020 Grammys teach us anything, it's that Billy Porter is the gift that keeps on giving. 

Award show after award show, the Pose star consistently turns up in the most jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring, flamboyant looks of all time. It's a feat that's normally reserved for the likes of Lady Gaga, but in her absence, Billy more than makes do. 

Case in point is Billy's dramatic hat by Sarah Sokol. At first, the custom chapeau appears to be a bejeweled, fringed hat, which was impressive enough as it is. But upon further inspection and close attention, it's clear that it's a hat from the future. The click of a button and the fringe slowly moves aside to reveal Billy's equally-dazzling makeup. 

The monochromatic, sparkling outfit was enough to have the Internet buzzing with delight, but upon seeing the moving fringe, they went into an absolute frenzy. 

Watch

Who Will Win Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys?

The results were a mix of praise, bewilderment and, of course, plenty of memes. 

One word: iconic.

As for the rest of his ensemble, he sported a Baja East pantsuit, silver boots and held a silver bejeweled clutch. And the genius who came up with this fabulous ensemble was stylist Sammy Ratelle.

While at the Grammys, Ratelle told E! News the tech hat was inspired by Billie Eilishherself. Apparently Billy Porter loved her Ricardo Tisci hat she wore to the American Music Awards, but didn't want his beautiful face covered. That's how Sammy came up with the idea to create a motorized, fringed version. And voila, his hat was born!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Usher, FKA Twigs, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Wait, Why Didn't FKA Twigs Sing During the Grammys Prince Tribute? Fans Sound Off On Her Silent Treatment

Chris Brown, Royalty, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones

Chris Brown & Other Celebs Who Brought Their Kids As a Plus-One to the Grammys

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish, Finneas, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Winners

Billie Eilish's Accepts the 2020 Grammy for Song of the Year With a Heartfelt Speech

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

John Legend, DJ Khaled and More Perform "Higher" to Honor the Late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards

Lil Nas X, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

BTS, Diplo & More Join Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus on the "Old Town Road" at the 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Demi Lovato Lets the Tears Flow During Powerful 2020 Grammys Performance

TAGS/ Billy Porter , 2020 Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.