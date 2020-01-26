breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Usher and FKA Twigs Honor the Late Prince at the 2020 Grammys and It's a Must See

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

There's no one like His Royal Badness.

At the 2020 Grammy AwardsPrincewas posthumously honored by Usherand FKA twigs by performing some of the pop icon's best songs.

Taking the stage in a glittery, blue suit, Usher kicked off the rendition with "Little Red Corvette," before transitioning into the legend's record "When Doves Cry."

While Usher sang, FKA Twigs danced and spun on a pole before joining the singer as he launched into "Kiss."

The high-energy performance was introduced by Alicia Keys, who also mentioned how her friendship with the late icon was sparked when he allowed her to cover his song "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore."

It was also an opportunity to tease the upcoming Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince event that is just days away.

The upcoming tribute concert will feature Keys, Usher and other artists like Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and potentially more.

Read

2020 Grammy Award Winners: The Complete List

It was a touching tribute to The Purple One, who we lost nearly four years ago, and a reminder of why this is one of music's biggest nights.

Be sure that you are tuning in, with artists like Billie Eilish still set to perform and plenty of trophies to be handed out.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Usher, FKA Twigs, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Wait, Why Didn't FKA Twigs Sing During the Prince Tribute? Fans Sound Off Over Her Silent Treatment

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish, Finneas, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Winners

Billie Eilish's Accepts the 2020 Grammy for Song of the Year With a Heartfelt Speech

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

John Legend, DJ Khaled and More Perform "Higher" to Honor the Late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards

Cyndi Lauper Reveals What Makes the Grammys So Special

Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator Wins His First Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and Brings His Mom on Stage

Billie Eilish, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Billie Eilish's Grammys Performance Was Epic, Duh

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , Grammys , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Prince
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.