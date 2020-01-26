Tributes Pour in for Baseball Coach Who Died With Wife, Daughter in Helicopter Crash With Kobe Bryant

The details about who else was involved in this morning's devastating helicopter crash that left nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, dead were slow to come. Identifications had to be secured. Families needed to be notified above all else.

It's since been reported that longtime college baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa were among the casualties. Alyssa, 13, played basketball on a club team with Bryant's daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash. They had been on their way to Bryant's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif, for a game.

Altobelli's brother, Tony, confirmed their names to CNN.

"This is so so sad," Katie Couric paid tribute to the family on Instagram Sunday. "Orange County baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and wife Keri also died in the helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant. My heart goes out to the Altobelli family."

"We have lost a member of our OCC family, and our hearts are broken. Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus—a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend. This is a tremendous loss for our campus community," Orange Coast College President Angelica Suarez said in a statement.