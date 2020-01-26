Kevin Jonas Surprises Danielle With Epic Kiss During Jonas Brothers Grammys Performance

breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

The Jonas Brothers never disappoint their fans—especially their wives.

During Sunday night's 2020 Grammys, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were able to take to the stage and perform their latest hit "What a Man Gotta Do."

And in between rocking out in the audience and showing off their overall swag, the most important ladies in their life proved just how big of fans they are.

For starters, Kevin got fans ooh-ing and aww-ing when he stopped his performance to give Danielle Jonas a kiss.

And as the guys returned to the stage to finish their performance, the cameras panned to Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra who just so happened to be dancing and singing along.

Perhaps it shouldn't be the biggest surprise. After all, these ladies also known as the J Sisters were able to appear in the official music video for "What a Man Gotta Do." And yes, we still get jealous.

Photos

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

During Sunday's award show, the Brothers looked handsome after being styled by Avo Yermagyan. As for that good skin, groomer Marissa Machado deserves credit after using Kosas and skyn ICELAND.

Another epic year is just beginning for the Jonas Brothers.

Last week, the boy band announced an April residency at Las Vegas' Park Theater inside Park MGM. And when Nick joins The Voice this season as a coach, his brothers will serve as team advisors.

Keep on rockin' Jo Bros! 

