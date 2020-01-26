breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Blac Chyna Makes Surprising 2020 Grammys Appearance in Fiery Look

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 5:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blac Chyna, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blac Chyna sure knows how to make a grand entrance! 

Arriving fashionably late to the 2020 Grammys, the 31-year-old mother and entrepreneur is looking fierce and fabulous on the red carpet, donning a bright and bold shimmery red gown. 

Looking sultry and sexy, Blac Chyna knows how to work the camera. To top it off, the entrepreneur's dress features two high thigh slits on each leg, which helped accentuate and show off the colorful tattoos on her thighs and lower legs. 

Of course, we can't help but swoon over her makeup look as well. The mother-of-two kept her beauty look subtle yet striking, as she wore a shimmery pink gloss on her lips and a bronze eyeshadow. 

Blac Chyna accessorized her look with matching bold red heels and her hair was worn in long luscious and voluminous waves, giving us Old Hollywood glamour. 

We think it's safe to say she's bound to have an amazing night tonight! 

Photos

The Most OMG Looks at the 2020 Grammys

Ahead of attending the Grammys tonight at the Los Angeles Staples Center, Blac Chyna posted a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryanton Instagram

To stay updated on tonight's winners at the Grammys, go here

Trending Stories

Latest News
2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Grammys

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevin Jonas Surprises Danielle With Epic Kiss During Jonas Brothers Grammys Performance

Dua Lipa Reacts to Kobe Bryant's "Incredibly Sad" Death

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Return to the Grammys Red Carpet for 2020 Ceremony

Jim Gaffigan Thinks He'll Gain 80 Pounds on Tour

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Bring the Heat to 2020 Grammys With Romantic Performance

Alicia Keys, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Show

Alicia Keys Opens the 2020 Grammys With a Special Tribute to Kobe Bryant

TAGS/ Blac Chyna , 2020 Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Music , Fashion , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Dream Kardashian
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.