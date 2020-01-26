breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Bring the Heat to 2020 Grammys With Romantic Performance

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 5:21 PM

Nobody but these two could deliver a performance like this

During Sunday night's 2020 Grammys, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani didn't waste any time in bringing some serious romance to the stage.

After a brief introduction from host Alicia Keys, the power couple came together to perform their latest song "Nobody But You."

Blake looked handsome in a classic suit as he played the guitar. As for Gwen, she switched up her red carpet look by wearing a heart filled white dress with a matching headband.

"I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me," the couple sang while holding hands. "I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you." Their performance ended with Blake bowing down to his leading lady and the two embracing for a kiss.

Before taking the stage inside the Staples Center, Blake and Gwen appeared on Live From the Red Carpet where they discussed the origin of the song.

"It wasn't written as a duet once," Blake admitted to Ryan Seacrest. "We listened to it and we realized it's the perfect duet especially for us and the lyrics of the song fit our story perfectly. Listening to the song and it's like wait a minute, I knew that I was going to record it and it just all came together."

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As for any chance of a duet album in the future, never say never. But for now, it's all about enjoying the moment.

"I don't think so but we have done a lot of music together actually considering we have only known each other a few years," Gwen shared on the red carpet after her getting her hair styled by Danilo using Suave Professionals products. "We wrote two songs together."

Enjoy the night you two!

