Alicia Keys Opens the 2020 Grammys With a Special Tribute to Kobe Bryant

It was a somber start to the 2020 Grammys on Sunday.

After the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13 year-old daughter Gianna earlier in the day, host Alicia Keys took the stage and paid tribute to the Lakers star, who played for two decades in the Staples Center, where the Grammys are being held.

"Here we are together on music's biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," she said. "Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they're in our hearts, they're in our prayers. They're in this building, and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you, hold them inside of you, and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this. Never never never never never never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit of how we all feel right now."