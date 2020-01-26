Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and More Turn Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 Grammys

The red carpet we've all been waiting for!

No shade to the other awards shows, but the fashion at the Grammys is always on another level. Remember when Cardi B owned the red carpet with her over-the-top Mugler design? You know, the dress that made her look like she was a pearl in a shell.

So it's no surprise that the 2020 Grammys is no different from last year.

If anything, it looks like many celebrities got the same fashion memo, because the red carpet is full of glitz, glamour and grandeur ensembles.

Making everyone gasp out loud, Lil Nas X brought the wow factor to the annual ceremony with an electrifying get-up by Versace. From the decked out harness to the electrifying color of his head-turning suit, this is a piece we're adding to our vision board for years to come.

Billie Eilish also brought the wow factor to the red carpet wearing a lavish Gucci ensemble that was decked out in a flashy pattern and mega jewels.