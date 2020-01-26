Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Grammys

by McKenna Aiello , Amanda Williams & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 5:52 PM
The 2020 Grammys is ready to rock!
Music's biggest night attracts—yep, you guessed it—music's biggest stars, and tonight is no different. With 15 different acts set to perform, 84 categories to announce and at least one of Rihanna's bedazzled flasks expected to make a covert appearance, this year's Grammy Awards is about to really pop off.
As the ceremony kicks off, we're bringing you exclusive details from the red carpet, backstage and beyond—all in real time. Keep scrolling for all the behind-the-scenes action the cameras can't quite catch.
3:00 p.m. PST: Lizzo is spotted recreating her viral "bye, bitch" video on a golf cart backstage. See the moment for yourself in the video below!
3:33 p.m. PST: Ben Platt gets a last-minute makeup touchup before stepping out onto the red carpet.
3:36 p.m. PST: Chris Brown and his little girl Royalty arrive outside the Staples Center holding hands.
3:58 p.m. PST: Shawn Mendes and his entourage are escorted to the red carpet—notably without girlfriend Camila Cabello.
CEREMONY!
4:53 p.m. PST: Lil Nas X is slowly making his way to his seat inside the ceremony, but there's a traffic jam.
4:54 p.m. PST: An announcer asks people to be quiet ahead of a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant
4:58 p.m. PST: The Grammys announcer asks BTS to take their seats over the mic.
4:59 p.m. PST: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are seated near Billie Eilish in the front row. Legend stands up to greet the members of Little Big Town as they arrive.
5:03 p.m. PST: Ariana Grande gets some assistance with her massive train. She rushes to her seat to catch the rest of Lizzo's opening number.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
5:17 p.m. PST: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi spend time chatting with Lil Nas X.
5:26 p.m. PST: Ariana is bopping her head to the Jonas Brothers' performance medley. As are the "J Sisters," because duh!
5:31 p.m. PST: Chrissy cheers on Cynthia Erivo, who is onstage to present Best Pop Solo Performance.
5:45 p.m. PST: Even after his performance ends, Tyler, the Creator hypes up the crowd while exiting the stage during the commercial break.
5:49 p.m. PST: Security guards surround Alicia Keys on either side as they help escort her down the stairs.
(This story was originally published on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 4:57 p.m. PST)
