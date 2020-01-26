Tyler, the Creator Becomes Tyler, the Bellhop at the 2020 Grammys And We Have So Many Questions

breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

This just in: Tyler, the Creator's 2020 Grammys ensemble caused an earfquake

So much could be said about the rapper's red carpet look at tonight's ceremony, but we'll let the photos tell the full story. Tyler, who is nominated for Best Rap Album, channeled his inner bellhop in a look that really needs your undivided attention. 

The bubblegum pink suit came complete with a matching suitcase (he is a bellhop, after all), a red hat and white gloves. When Tyler, 28, walked out onto the red carpet he opened the suitcase to reveal its contents. 

Drumroll, please... 

Photos

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Just a bunch of clothes, presumably from Tyler's Golf le Fleur line.

We have so many questions, but we're not sure there are answers. Perhaps that's the point. Perhaps we're better off not knowing. Experience Tyler's Grammys journey for yourself in our gallery below: 

Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Big Reveal

Don't keep us waiting, Tyler. 

Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Instantly Iconic

A perfectly packed suitcase? We'll take it.

Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Surprise

One more without sunglasses for good measure. 

Article continues below

Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Just a Bit Closer...

But what is the meaning?

Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Effortless

A king. 

