Flavor Flav Hits the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet With His Signature Clock

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 4:50 PM

As if Flavor Flav would go anywhere without his trusty timepiece. 

The Public Enemy rapper and hype man hit the 2020 Grammys red carpet with what we can only assume is one of his fanciest clocks, covered in multi-colored sparkly gems to go along with his black sequin tuxedo jacket. The former Flavor of Love star is famous for the large clocks he wears on his chest, which he's been doing for more than 30 years now. In fact, this one is actually a little understated, and a little smaller than the plate-sized clocks he's often seen wearing. 

Flav, who's real name is William Drayton Jr., has explained his famous accessory over the years, telling MTV in 1994 (per Yahoo) that he originally wore little stopwatches, and then "one day, I just wanted to do something out of the ordinary." 

Rapper Son of Bazerk dared him to use an actual clock, and it stuck. 

"Since 1987, when I got my first one, I've been wearing a clock around my neck 24/7. You feel me? 24/7," he told Vanity Fair in 2011. 

At that time, he said he owned over a hundred clocks. 

"I've got fancy clocks and clocks from all over the world that people made for me," he said. He claimed he was even wearing one during that phone interview. 

They do not all tick, or tell the correct time. 

"I take the batteries out of all of them on purpose. It's not about the time, it's about the Flavor. You know what I mean?" he said in the Vanity Fair interview.

His Grammys clock is not new for the award show. Flav has been seen wearing it before, including during his September 2019 interview with DJ Vlad when he opened up about his past. 

Flav was nominated for a total of six Grammys back in the day for his work with Public Enemy, with the last nomination in 1994. 

