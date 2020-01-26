breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Lana Del Rey and Boyfriend Sean Larkin Take Their Love to the 2020 Grammys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lana Del Rey, Sean Larkin, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lana Del Rey's Grammys experience wouldn't be complete without her leading man. 

The "F--k It I Love You" singer brought Sean Larkin as her date tonight's Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for both Album and Song of the Year. It's a perfectly fitting debut for the couple, who were first romantically linked last fall. 

The Live P.D. star let Lana have her moment on the red carpet in a gorgeous metallic silver embellished gown. The two were all smiles as they held hands while they walked down the red carpet this Sunday, Jan. 26. The "Don't Call Me Angel" singer was giving us major Old Hollywood glam vibes with her hair in an extravagant chignon updo. 

She accessorized her classic look with matching silver heels and for her makeup, Lana was rocking her signature bold cat-eye eyeliner. 

Lana and Sean, otherwise known as "Sticks" to avid viewers of the A&E reality series, took their relationship to the next level only recently after the 34-year-old performer shared a romantic snapshot of the two on Instagram. More recently, Sean and Lana's dad posed together for a photo shared online, which she captioned, "My New Year's resolution - to keep what I got."

Photos

Grammy Couples We Miss

The Recording Academy honored Lana's sixth studio album, Norman F--king Rockwell!, in a major way—nominating the project and its title track in two of the ceremony's "Big Four" categories.

At the time of the announcement, Lana thanked producer Jack Antonoff and sound engineer Laura Sisk for their contribution in bringing her vision to life. "Congrats you two and grateful for the two nominations as well," Lana shared online. "So fun to end this tour yesterday and wake up to play for the Grammy students and get this news."

She was previously nominated in 2018 for Best Pop Vocal Album, in 2016 for Album of the Year and in 2014 for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Good luck to Lana!  

Trending Stories

Latest News
2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Grammys

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevin Jonas Surprises Danielle With Epic Kiss During Jonas Brothers Grammys Performance

Blac Chyna, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Blac Chyna Makes Surprising 2020 Grammys Appearance in Fiery Look

Dua Lipa Reacts to Kobe Bryant's "Incredibly Sad" Death

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Return to the Grammys Red Carpet for 2020 Ceremony

Jim Gaffigan Thinks He'll Gain 80 Pounds on Tour

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Bring the Heat to 2020 Grammys With Romantic Performance

TAGS/ Lana Del Rey , 2020 Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Couples , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.