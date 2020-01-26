BTS Teases "Better and Harder" New Album at the 2020 Grammys

breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute
BTS has arrived at the 2020 Grammys and they're spilling all the deets on what fans can expect from their new album.

All seven members of the mega-popular South Korean boy band stepped out on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday at the Los Angeles Staples Center looking dapper. 

VJungkookJiminSUGA, JinRM and J-Hope were working the red carpet looking chic AF. Speaking with E!'s very own Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, BTS members gave us the low-down on what fans can expect from their Grammy performance tonight as well as what we can expect from their new album. 

Despite being snubbed from a Grammy nomination this year, BTS is still taking the stage later tonight for a special performance. 

When asked how they found out they were performing tonight, one of the lead members, RM, said they found out "about two or three weeks ago." Citing that they didn't think they would be invited to perform since they weren't nominated, they were still stoked to get up on stage tonight. 

Speaking on the vibe of the new album, RM tells E! News: "It's going to be whatever you're expecting it is but it's going to be better and harder."

Read

How to Watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and Online

Jokingly, Seacrest also asked BTS to give us a little preview of what we could expect and all the band members broke out in dance on the red carpet.

So, if that's any indication of what's happening tonight, we can't wait! 

BTS, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The group also opened up about whether they'll ever get used to their massive following and how that helps them keep going.

"It's something we can never get used to... performing in front of thousands of people," BTS tells E! News. "It's all about love and truly transcends language, races, and nationalities."

Tonight will also mark the first time the K-Pop group has ever performed at the Grammys. The group also joins a star-studded list of performers tonight at the Grammys, including Ariana GrandeCamila CabelloJonas BrothersJohn LegendDemi LovatoBillie EilishLizzo and more. 

Stay updated on our complete list of winners tonight here.  

