breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Join Jonas Brothers to Turn 2020 Grammys Into Ultimate Date Night

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020

Make way for the J-Bros and J-Sisters because they have officially arrived.

The Jonas Brothers and their respective wives all hit the 2020 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night, making for the ultimate triple date night.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived for music's biggest night in pairs, with the brothers set to perform their new hit single "What A Man Gotta Do" during the ceremony. The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but lost to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Oh well, what are men gonna do, right?

Joe, Nick and Kevin also posed together for photos on the red carpet, showing off their slightly coordinated gold, navy and black suits. While Priyanka and Danielle opted for longer gowns, Game of Thrones' Sophie opted to go for a LBD designed by Louis Vuitton.

See the Winners of the 2020 Grammys

Before hitting the red carpet, Priyanka, wearing a fringe-sleeved and low-cut Ralph & Russo gown, shared a glam snap of her and her husband on Instagram, simply captioning the photo, "This guy."

Just last week, the Jonas Brothers released the highly anticipated music video for "What A Man Gotta Do," which once again starred the J-Sisters, with the couples recreating scenes from Risky Business, Grease and Say Anything. In the song's lyrics, the three brothers ask their loves what they have to do to lock down their love.

it's basically a sequel to "Sucker," and yes, it's adorable.

