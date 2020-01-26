LeBron James and the Lakers In Tears As They Arrive Back in L.A. Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers are mourning the devastating loss of one of their own.

On Sunday, the L.A.-based NBA team were headed back home from Philadelphia when they received news their former teammate Kobe Bryant had tragically passed away following a helicopter accident. Understandably, the players were in shock and seen visibly upset as they exited their flight. An emotional LeBron James immediately hugged a woman before walking off on his own, wiping away the flood tears.

The sudden death comes just one day after LeBron passed Kobe, a.k.a. Mamba, on the all-time scoring list, an achievement Kobe was more than happy to celebrate. "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames," the 41-year-old tweeted just hours before the fatal crash. "Much respect my brother #33644." (This would, unfortunately, be his final post on the social media site.)

For his part, LeBron idolized the legend, looking up to him throughout his childhood and career. "Seeing him come straight out of high school, he is someone that I used as inspiration," he recently told ESPN. "I used it as motivation. He helped me before he even knew of me because of what he was able to do."