Ariana Grande Stuns In a Massive Tulle Ballgown on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

God is most definitely a woman, and her name is Ariana Grande!

The Sweetener singer showed up to the 2020 Grammys red carpet looking like the winner she could be tonight in a stunning, sweeping, three-tiered blue-grey ballgown by Giambattista Valli

As Zanna Roberts Rassi shared on E!'s live Grammys coverage, Grande's stylist Law Roach told her that "the moment [Ariana] tried this on, he burst into tears and she was like, 'well, this is the dress then.'"

Valli is not known for doing custom dresses, but he did it for the multi-nominated singer, and Roberts Rossi says it's around 20 feet in diameter. Grande is also wearing Louboutin shoes with a grip on the bottom, so she doesn't slip.

Grande is nominated for a whopping five awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

She's also planning on performing some amazing tunes for the attendees of the awards show, despite previous issues with the Recording Academy. For last year's show, she pulled out of attending and performing according to Variety "due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform," but she's back on the Grammy stage for 2020.

Other performers for the night will include, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Demi Lovato to name a few.