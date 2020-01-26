breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Ariana Grande, Lizzo and More Best Dressed Stars at 2020 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 3:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

As far as award shows go, the 2020 Grammys are known for having the most jaw-dropping, awe-inducing, extravagant red carpets.

It's the award show that produced many of Lady Gaga's most outrageous red carpet ensembles, as well as that of Cardi B. That being said, the Grammys are not just a place for exorbitant fashions, it's a place for artistic expression, thus producing some of the most daring and Best Dressed looks in the history of award shows. Without the Grammys, there never would've been Jennifer Lopez's iconic and beautiful Versace dress

So which musicians will go down in history as the Best Dressed stars of the 2020 Grammys? Well, so far, no one can stop talking about Lizzo's white dress from Atelier Versace. From head to toe, the singer is dripping in diamonds and beautiful white fabric. 

Then, there's Ariana Grande who wears a grey custom gown from Giambattista Valli gown that just needs to be seen to be believed. 

Watch

2020 Grammys: Finish the Nominated Lyrics

To see which stars wowed the audiences with their red carpet looks, check out the gallery below!

Rosalia, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rosalia

Spanish songstress Rosalia brings the heat in a sizzling red dress from Alexander Wang. 

Shawn Mendes, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

In the words of Uncle Jesse: Have "Mercy."

Maggie Rogers, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Maggie Rogers

Maggie has that extra sparkle tonight and it's not just because she's wearing a starry Chanel dress.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

The singer once again proves "God Is a Woman" in this show-stopping ensemble. 

Gwen Stefani, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwen Stefani

It's safe to say she looks like one "Rich Girl" in this Dolce & Gabbana look. 

Lucky Daye, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lucky Daye

Sea foam green for the win.

Article continues below

Finneas O'Connell, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

Fans of Finneas have died and gone to "Heaven" seeing him in this A+ look. 

Lizzo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lizzo

The singer be looking "Good as Hell" in this white dress from Atelier Versace.

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

BTS Teases "Better and Harder" New Album at the 2020 Grammys

Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Twitter

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammys Win to Kobe Bryant

Billie Eilish, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish Wins Her First 2020 Grammy Award Of the Night for Best Pop Vocal Album

Tank and the Bangas Attend First Grammys!

Bebe Rexha Tries to Keep Her Boobs in at 2020 Grammys

Smokey Robinson Hopes to Celebrate Grammys Despite Kobe Bryant News

Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker Had an Awkward First Exchange

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.