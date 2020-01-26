Ariana Grande, Lizzo and More Best Dressed Stars at 2020 Grammys

As far as award shows go, the 2020 Grammys are known for having the most jaw-dropping, awe-inducing, extravagant red carpets.

It's the award show that produced many of Lady Gaga's most outrageous red carpet ensembles, as well as that of Cardi B. That being said, the Grammys are not just a place for exorbitant fashions, it's a place for artistic expression, thus producing some of the most daring and Best Dressed looks in the history of award shows. Without the Grammys, there never would've been Jennifer Lopez's iconic and beautiful Versace dress.

So which musicians will go down in history as the Best Dressed stars of the 2020 Grammys? Well, so far, no one can stop talking about Lizzo's white dress from Atelier Versace. From head to toe, the singer is dripping in diamonds and beautiful white fabric.

Then, there's Ariana Grande who wears a grey custom gown from Giambattista Valli gown that just needs to be seen to be believed.