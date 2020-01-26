Billy Ray Cyrus Thanks "Visionary" Lil Nas X for His First-Ever Grammy Awards Win!

breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute
Billy Ray Cyrus just won his first Grammy Award after decades of being in the music business!
 
The country legend opened up to E!'s Ryan Seacrest Sunday on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet after it was announced his and Lil Nas X's record-setting hit "Old Town Road" took home the award for Best Music Video.
 
"It took all the pressure off," Cyrus said of the win, adding, "Especially for a guy that never won a Grammy."
 
"Is that true?" Seacrest asked Miley Cyrus' dad.
 
"Yes, this is my first Grammy," Cyrus admitted. "I have to thank this young man right here, you know, for being a visionary and looking at music as there are no walls."

The 20-year-old rapper added of their genre-defying song, "My vision, my vision was to bring these two genres together and it worked out much better than I even expected."
 
Cyrus and Lil Nas X's winning didn't stop there. As Seacrest was interviewing the duo it was announced they also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance! "Old Town Road" is also nominated for Record of the Year tonight.
 
Meanwhile, Lil Nas X turned heads on the carpet in a bright pink ensemble. "This is Versace and you know it's the all-pink," he dished to Seacrest.
 
"I'm wearing hillbilly," Cyrus joked.

