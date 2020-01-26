Maggie Rogers Brings the Most Unexpected Accessory to the 2020 Grammys

breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

by McKenna Aiello & Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 3:54 PM

Maggie Rogers is having an extra special—and perhaps thirsty—night at the 2020 Grammys.

The "Give a Little" singer is nominated for her first-ever Grammy award in the Best New Artist category at tonight's ceremony. 

Before heading inside to the ceremony, Rogers walked the red carpet in a feminine black gown by Chanel. Though the vintage design certainly shined as bright as the stars in the skies (pun very much intended), we just have to point out Maggie's commitment to hydration. The 25-year-old left her clutch at home, and instead opted to bring a very chic water bottle complete with a Chanel-inspired black and gold chain. 

It's not the first time Maggie's brought a water bottle out onto the red carpet, but we have to applaud her ongoing love for sustainability. 

Photos

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Maggie's loved ones are also by her side tonight, and she took to Instagram with a sweet series of snapshots commemorating the moment: 

"cried twice already / smiling ear to ear. wearing the ultimate dream dress today - vintage @chanelofficial from 2013...the summer i was in alaska," she wrote. "it's been an incredible 4 years of work. my team looks dapper af, my parents are here, my best friend is my date. WE'RE READYYYYYYYY. GRAMMYS HERE WE COME."

As fans of the New York University graduate will know, Rogers became a viral hit in 2016 after a video of Pharrell Williams listening to her song "Alaska" was posted online. In the video, Pharrell could be seen hosting a masterclass for music students attending NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

After listening to "Alaska," Pharrell was blown away by Rogers.

"Wow!" the Grammy-winning producer and artist said to Rogers when the song ended. "I have zero, zero, zero notes for that, and I'll tell you why, it is because you're doing your own thing, it's singular."

In the video with Pharrell, Rogers made that the comment that she'll see if she's "successful" with her music. Well, look how far she's come!

Welcome to the Grammys, Maggie.

