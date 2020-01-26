breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute
Rosalía Reflects on What Her Historic Best New Artist Nomination at the 2020 Grammys Really Means

Rosalía is a winner!

When the Spanish singer arrived on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, to speak with E! News' Ryan Seacrest, it had already been revealed that she'd won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer, as the category was one of many awarded during the lengthy Premiere Ceremony, held prior to the live telecast.

And heading into the ceremony, the Best New Artist nominee stands poised to make plenty of Grammys history. For starters, her inclusion in the category marks the first time an artist who sings entirely in Spanish has ever been nominated.

"It's crazy," she told Seacrest. "I'm so grateful. I feel so grateful."

When asked what she believed her historic nomination meant, in a larger sense, she said, "I think that music has soul. It doesn't matter which language you're using, right? I think it also means that people are more open to receive different proposals, it doesn't matter the language. And people are open to receive other cultures, and I think that's great."

 

Photos

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, no chat with the burgeoning superstar would be complete without a passing mention of her incredible nails, which were painted a metallic silver, contrasting nicely with her gorgeous red leather dress.

"Since I was 16, I used to love nail art," she explained. "And now it just got crazier and crazier. I wanted to prepare something special for the performance, and it's really shiny."

And speaking of her performance, where she'll also make history as the first Spanish singer to ever take the Grammy stage, she had this to tease: "I can tell you it's gonna be a lot of flamenco, a lot of traditional flamenco, which is crazy mind-blowing for me because it really means a lot. I think flamenco is the most beautiful expression of art that can exist. It's a personal opinion, but I'm so happy I can share this."

Good look tonight, Rosalía!

