All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2020 Grammy Awards Dress

Giuliana Rancic came to slay!

E! News has all the exclusive details on G's 2020 Grammy Awards look, straight from her stylist Ashley Guereque.

The veteran E! host arrived to the red carpet looking gorgeous in a bright pink dress by Rhea Costa. The floor-length gown featured a thigh-high slit that showed off G's long legs and glowing tan and a dramatic one-shoulder sleeve that touched the ground.

G paired her dress with black Christian Louboutin heels embellished with spiky gold straps around the ankle.