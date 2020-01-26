Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Wins Best Music Video at the 2020 Grammys

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 2:29 PM
Lil Nas X is already a Grammy winner and the big show hasn't even started yet!
The rapper and Billy Ray Cyrus' ubiquitous hit "Old Town Road" won the Best Music Video category at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the recording Academy announced Sunday.
The 20-year old beat out fellow nominees The Chemical Brothers' "We've Got to Try This," Gary Clark Jr.'s "This Land," FKA twigs' "Cellophane" and Tove Lo's "Glad He's Gone."
Lil Nas X took to Twitter to celebrate, writing, "THANK U TO EVERYBODY!! I AM NOW GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X !!!"
"Old Town Road" has over 425 million views on YouTube to date.
The genre-defying hit made records in 2019 after successfully maintaining the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 impressive weeks—the most in the chart's 60-plus year history.
Lil Nas X and Cyrus will take the stage later tonight at the Grammys to perform an all-star rendition of "Old Town Road" with Diplo, Mason Ramsey and others.
The newcomer is also up for a bevy of other Grammy Awards tonight including Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
