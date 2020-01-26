Kobe Bryant's 13-Year-Old Daughter Also Dead in Helicopter Crash

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 1:33 PM
The world is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, news broke that the NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was only 41-years-old.
Additionally, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also with her dad on the aircraft and passed away on Sunday morning, E! News has confirmed. The Oscar winner and his daughter were two of nine people who died in the accident, which is currently under investigation.
During a press conference, officials confirmed there were no survivors of the helicopter crash. Officials are not identifying victims at this time.
While many outlets have reported that Rick Fox was on board the helicopter, E! News can confirm he wasn't.
It is still unclear who piloted the helicopter and what exactly happened the moments before it crashed.
According to TMZ, the father-daughter duo were allegedly headed to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice, which is near the Thousand Oaks and Calabasas area in Los Angeles.
Earlier this month, Kobe and Gianna made hearts melt when the NBA legend was seen seemingly "explaining" basketball to his 13-year-old at a game. The sweet moment between the two went viral online with many turning it into a meme.
It was no secret to the basketball pro's fans that his baby girl loved the sport just as much as him.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, many paid tribute to the 41-year-old icon, including Dwayne Wade, Drake, Cardi B, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and more.
"Nooooooooooo God please No," Wade shared on Twitter.
"F--cccccck. If I what I see is true, I'm. So. Sad. Our black mamba went down in a helicopter and lost his life today," Vanessa Hudgens said on Instagram. "I'm devastated. Cryyyying. Sending so much love to vanessa and the kids."
"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant . An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man," Witherspoon expressed. "Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."
At this time, Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has yet to break her silence on the heartbreaking news of her longtime love. The couple shared four daughters together: 17-year-old Natalia, 13-year-old Gianna, 3-year-old Bianka and 7-month-old Capri.
Our thoughts are with Bryant's loved ones during this difficult time.
