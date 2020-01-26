breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Dwyane Wade, Drake and More Stars Pay Tribute

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 12:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kobe Bryant, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Kobe Byrant's friends, family, fans and fellow sports stars are mourning the loss of the basketball icon.

A source confirms to E! News that the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Kobe, who was 41, shares four daughters with wife Vanessa Bryant. According to reports from KABC-TV and TMZ, Kobe was one of five people killed in the crash, which is now under investigation.

As news of his tragic death emerged on Sunday, the world took to social media to react to the heartbreaking news. Among those mourning Kobe's death is basketball star Scottie Pippen who tweeted, "I'm stunned. Words can't even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day."

"I hope this isn't true man!!!" Tristan Thompson tweeted Sunday. "Not Kobe."

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to write to his fans, "Nooooooooooo God please No!"

 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Sports fans like Drake and Vanessa Hudgens have also taken to social media to mourn Kobe's death.

"F--cccccck. If I what I see is true, I'm. So. Sad. Our black mamba went down in a helicopter and lost his life today," Hudgens wrote on Instagram. "I'm devastated. Cryyyying. Sending so much love to vanessa and the kids."

"it can't be," Drake wrote to his fans on Instagram.

"This can't be real," Khloe Kardashian tweeted. "there's no way!!! My heart hurts."

Basketball star Kevin Love also tweeted Sunday, "Please no. Please god no. It can't be true."

 

Our thoughts are with Kobe's loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Avril Lavigne, Pete Jonas

Avril Lavigne and Pete Jonas Attend Pre-2020 Grammys Gala Together

Who Will Win Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys?

Cardi B, Offset, Clive Davis Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Cardi B Pops Out of Her Dress at Pre-2020 Grammys Gala and Offset Gets Grabby

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Clive Davis Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Beyoncé Showcases 2 Stunning Looks at Pre-2020 Grammys Events

Lana Del Rey, Sean Larkin, Clive Davis Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Lana Del Rey and Boyfriend Sean Larkin Made Red Carpet Debut at Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019

How to Watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and Online

TAGS/ Kobe Bryant , Dwyane Wade , Drake , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Death , Sports
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.