Lana Del Rey and Boyfriend Sean Larkin Made Red Carpet Debut at Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Sun., Jan. 26, 2020

Lana Del Rey, Sean Larkin, Clive Davis Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend are red carpet official!

The 34-year-old singer brought Sean "Sticks" Larkin as her date to Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's star-studded pre-2020 Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday. She wore a black and cream off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, and he wore a black suit. This marked the first time the two have been photographed together at a celebrity event.

Lana and Sean arrived at the gala walking hand-in-hand and looked very happy. She introduced him to a guest as her boyfriend, E! News has learned.

They had made their relationship Instagram official in December when Lana shared on her page a photo of the two looking cozy backstage at a show. Both have since shared a couple more pics of each other on social media.

Lana and Sean, an analyst on A&E's Live PD, first sparked romance rumors late last year after they were photographed on a stroll through Central Park in New York City.

Clive Davis' Pre-2020 Grammys Gala: Star Sightings

The pre-Grammys gala honored Sean "Diddy" Combs. Other celebs spotted at the annual gala, traditionally held the night before the Grammy Awards, included Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Cardi B and Offset

Lana is nominated for two Grammys, for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Norman F--king Rockwell! and its title track, marking her fifth and sixth nominations since 2014. (Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.)

The 2020 Grammys will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

