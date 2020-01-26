Adam Driver Plays Jeffrey Epstein in Hell on SNL: 5 Best Sketches

SNL went there, with the help of Adam Driver.

The 36-year-old Oscar-nominated Star Wars and Marriage Story actor hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time and played late convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the Cold Open sketch.

The skit is set in Hell and features other infamous figures, including attorney Alan Dershowitz, played by guest star and former SNL cast member Jon Lovitz. The lawyer had worked for Epstein and was also part of O.J. Simpson's defense team during his 1995 murder trial. He is now representing President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial.

The sketch also features a cameo from Mr. Peanut, the 104-year-old Planters mascot that is "killed off" in a 2020 Super Bowlad. SNL cast member Kate McKinnon plays the Devil.

In his monologue, Driver talked about being married with a son and poked fun at how intense and intimidating he always appears in public. He also joked, "I'm in a movie called Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson. I basically kissed Colin Jost if you think about it."

The Oscar-nominated actress and the SNL writer and performer got engaged last spring after dating for two years.