Rihanna Makes a Grand Entrance at Roc Nation's Annual Brunch in a Glitzy Gold Dress

Rihanna is in the building!

On Saturday afternoon, music's biggest and brightest stars gathered around for a special occasion: Roc Nation's annual The Brunch party in Los Angeles.

Just one day before the 2020 Grammys, our favorite artists showed up and showed out for the fun-filled event, which included appearances by artists like Bad Gal RiRi, Jay-Z, Beyoncé,Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kelly Rowlandand so much others.

For the fanciful affair, the Fenty Beauty founder lit up the room in a glitzy and glamorous ensemble by Bottega Veneta that glimmered in gold. She slipped into a ruched halter dress that was adorned in jewels. She tied her chic outfit together with a beige windbreaker jacket, larger sunglasses and a playful updo.

While her appearance was a surprise, she certainly made a grand entrance. However, she wasn't the only one dressed to kill.

Queen Bey commanded the room when she arrived to the annual event wearing a blue cocktail dress that featured a plunging neckline and billowing sleeves.