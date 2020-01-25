Tamra Judge Is Leaving Real Housewives of Orange County

Grab the tissues!

It's a sad day for Real Housewives of Orange County fans. On Saturday afternoon, Tamra Judge revealed that she would no longer return to the Bravo franchise.

"It's been a wild 12 years," she began her Instagram caption, alongside a throwback photo of her and her husband, Eddie Judge. "But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future."

She closed her post with: "Love you guys."

Additionally, a source told E! News exclusively that she decided not to wrap things up with her storyline on the upcoming season of the reality TV series.

"Producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOC's upcoming season for 3 episodes, in order to wrap up her storylines and say goodbye to the cast on camera," an insider shared. "But she turned the offer down and will not be returning at all."