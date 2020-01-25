America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and More Stars Celebrate the Latinx House at Sundance

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival is officially underway!

Eva Longoria and America Ferrera took to Instagram to share their excitement over the first-ever The Latinx House taking over Sundance this year in Park City, Utah.

According to the Hollywood Reporter back in October, Time's Up founder CEO Tina Tchen announced her support for The Latinx House, "an initiative to create community, engagement and further opportunities for Latinx voices in and outside of Hollywood."

"Most amazing time last night celebrating the launch of @thelatinxhouse at Sundance. Everyone's welcome in this stunningly gorgeous space built for Latinx voices to shine! So thankful to the amazing women who made this dream a reality – @activistmonicaramirez @alexkondracke @olguitasegura," wrote the Superstore star on Instagram, alongside pictures of her and the co-founders at the launch party last night.

The Latinx House was co-founded by Monica Ramirez (Justice for Migrant Women founder), Olga Segura and Alex Martinez Kondracke.