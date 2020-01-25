Bachelor in Paradise's Jenna Cooper is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jenna Cooper is expecting her first child!

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum is sharing some exciting news with the rest of the Bachelor Nation this morning when she announced she was expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram to share the amazing news, Cooper wrote, "Dear Baby, I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I'll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing."

"I hope you get your daddy's thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself cradling her baby bump. "I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months. Love, Mommy."