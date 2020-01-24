Channing Tatum Slams ''Horrible, Hateful'' Comment Comparing Jessie J to Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's love is the real deal.

Days after E! News exclusively reported that the Magic Mike star and British pop songstress were back together following a brief breakup, Channing took to Instagram with a new photo of the duo. "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" Channing cheekily captioned the snapshot of Jessie kissing his cheek.

The moment was ruined, however, by someone who commented, "Jenna looks better with you," referencing Channing's ex, Jenna Dewan. It didn't take long for the actor to respond.

"Hey Alex I don't usually address s--t like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don't you seriously think about what you're doing? It's hurtful and I ain't about it [sic]," Tatum wrote.

He continued, "If you can't not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is... please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."