Star Trek's George Takei Has a Message for Donald Trump After Space Force Logo Reveal

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 6:13 PM

George Takei, Donald Trump

George Takei doesn't seem too impressed with the new logo for the U.S. Space Force.

Perhaps it's because it bears striking similarity to that of the original space explorers from Star Trek's starfleet command? In fact, the resemblance is so uncanny, George jokingly states he and the rest of the Star Trek  stars "are expecting some royalties from this."

President Donald Trump nor the military have yet to respond to the jokes being made about the new logo, but there's no doubt they've seen the flurry of commentary surrounding the image that will represent the sixth branch of the military. 

George also made things personal when he made reference to the First Lady, Melania Trump's, speech that closely mirrored that of First Lady Michelle Obama. "I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi—I mean, designing this," he quipped. Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who is currently serving time in prison, denied Melania copied the speech. 

How Rihanna Sparked Donald Trump's 1st Twitter 'Like' in Years

Takei eventually eased off Trump and suggested a different logo in lieu of the other one. Although, this new logo resembles that of the villainous Imperial Starfleet from Star Wars

George is one of the President's most ardent opponents, but this doesn't seem to faze the 73-year-old commander in chief.

That's mostly because this is a daily occurrence for Trump. After all, this is just one of the many feuds the President is waging with many celebrities. Over the years, he has been involved in feuds with stars like Rosie O'DonnellAnna Wintourand, most notably, Chrissy Teigen

In Sept. 2019, he referred to Chrissy as John Legend's "filthy mouthed wife," which only served to increase the tensions between the two. In response, Chrissy called him a "p---y ass bitch." Unsurprisingly, her tweets went viral. 

