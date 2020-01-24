How Life Has Changed for Cheer's Monica, La'Darius, and Morgan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Monica Aldama and the Navarro Cheerleaders.

If you've been paying attention to pop culture this month, those are three things you might have found it impossible to avoid, in the best, most inspirational, welcome-to-2020 way. You can escape your crazy family, you can be happy for your ex, you can make mat, and you can know what "making mat" even means.

Cheer, the six-episode Netflix docuseries chronicling one competition season for Navarro Junior College's cheerleading team, has taken the world by storm since its release on January 8. It counts Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, JJ Watt, Chrissy Teigen, and many more among its celebrity fans, and its subjects have become overnight stars.

The team's coach, Monica Aldama, has become an inspirational and maybe aspirational figure to all, and the stories shared by cheerleaders like La'Darius Marshall and Morgan Simianer about their difficult childhoods and their love of the sport have hit hard all over the world.

"They're my kids," Monica is often heard saying. They're now like our kids, too.