This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan and Wife Rachel Expecting Their First Child Together

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard are going to be parents!

On Friday, the actor shared the amazing news he and his wife are expecting their very first child in a funny post to Instagram. "WE'RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY! And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal," he captioned the sonogram. As followers swiped right, they found various photos of phallic items, for lack of better words.

His post surely had some people in stitches, but his wife took a more emotional approach to the special announcement. "It's TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!! So excited!!" she shared on her personal account.

She added they're already in the process of decorating their little one's nursery and picking out the names. But at the top of her to-do list is always a nap. She joked, "naps are my go-to self care bc I'm just so [zzz's emoji.]"