The Biggest Loser's Emotional Supertease Previews Lots of Tears & Lots of Weight Loss

"My mom started using drugs when I was eight years old. I struggled being confident all my life," Micah Collum reveals.

"The reason I'm here is simple: I'm here for my family, I'm here to get healthy for them so I can live a longer life," contestant Jim DiBattista admits.

Despite all the challenges, the trailer teases big triumphs and major weight loss for the increasingly fit contestants. "We genuinely love each other," one contestant says. "These people are going to be in my life forever."

"This is more than just weight loss for people. They want to change their life," Lugo adds.

