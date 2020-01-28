Barbie's 2020 Fashionistas Line Will Make Everyone Feel Included

In Barbie's world, everyone is a fashionista!

As the iconic brand's Fashionistas line continues to grow, E! News is receiving an exclusive first look at what fans can expect in 2020.

We're happy to announce Barbie is continuing the journey to represent global diversity and inclusivity in the fashion doll aisle by showcasing a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion.

In the year ahead, the brand will add a doll with skin condition vitiligo for the very first time. To design this doll, Barbie worked with a dermatologist to ensure vitiligo was accurately represented.

The Ken doll with long rooted hair differs from the traditional molded look because it has rooted locks. And one year after Barbie introduced dolls reflecting permanent disabilities, including a doll with a prosthetic limb, the brand is introducing a doll with a darker skin tone that uses a gold prosthetic limb.