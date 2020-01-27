This Is What Makes Below Deck So Wildly Entertaining (And Addictive)

With more than 500 original TV shows out there, it's pretty easy to miss a gem or two—even when your job is to write about and watch TV. And sadly, that's what happened with Below Deck.

Yes, Below Deck has been around for seven seasons since July 2013. Yes, it's one of Bravo's highest-rated shows. Yes, there have been countless memes and headlines. And I missed out. Until now.

Recently I stumbled upon a marathon of Below Deck season seven. Out of curiosity and laziness, I put down the remote. And then there was no turning back. I was hooked almost instantly. Below Deck is a near-perfect reality show. It's a joy to watch, but not in the "this will make your heart swell with hope and happiness," rather in a "this is really messy, I can't believe they just did that" way. The best kind of reality TV.