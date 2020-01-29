The Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

It's almost time for the biggest music-related sports event: The Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, set to be held this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will mark both singers' first performances at the annual event.
"It's like winning the Oscar," J.Lo said on CBS Sunday Morning in December. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour."
This will mark the first collaboration between Lopez and Shakira. J.Lo said they will sing in both English and Spanish.
"It's in Miami and we're both Latin artists," she said on CBS This Morning. "We bring that flavor."
Lopez and Shakira join an extensive list of past performers such as Justin Timberlake, who famously stirred controversy with the Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004 and later returned for a solo performance in 2018, the late Prince and Michael Jackson, Madonna, Patti LaBelle and Beyoncé.
Here are the top 15 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time:
Al Bello/Getty Images
15. Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash (2011)
The performances rocked, but would have been much more enjoyable had they fixed the sound system...
Al Pereira/WireImage
14. Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott (2015)
Two words made this Halftime Show go viral: Left Shark.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
13. The Who (2010)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
12. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)
His performance has been underrated because it's obviously not as flashy as some of the others, but Petty's set was filled with rock-solid hits, "American Girl," "Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'," and "Running Down a Dream." But 10 years ago, he came, he delivered, he smiled. May he RIP.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
11. Justin Timberlake (2018)
No nipples in this one, and reviews about his solo performance were mixed.
Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT
10. Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band (2009)
"I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up," the singer said onstage. Whatever you say, Boss.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
9. Rolling Stones (2006)
The boys in the band are going to be able rock the house until they're six feet under—and if you know how they used to party, you know that probably should have happened a long time ago. No matter when or where Stones have performed, Mick Jagger and his unruly lads have brought it for the past 55 years and that was certainly the case when they started the crowd up with tunes like "Rough Justice" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."
KMazur/WireImage
8. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, 'NSYNC, Nelly and Mary J. Blige (2001)
Basically every single person in music industry was on this Super Bowl stage. It was pandemonium. The show was during the height of boy bands, popstars and bubblegum tunes. The pre-9/11 performance happened in a simpler, more innocent time—back when Spears and Timberlake were still a power couple, when BritBrit still hadn't had a breakdown, when 'NSYNC was still in sync with each other and when the world still believed A-listers could stay together forever.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
7. Madonna, CeeLo Green, and LMFAO (2012)
It was a spectacular spectacle, complete with Cleopatra costume, a gospel choir, and some type of cheerleader outfit-type thingy. We felt it. You felt it. Football felt it.
Al Bello/Getty Images; KMazur/WireImage
6. Sting, Shania Twain and No Doubt (2003)
In his first play (or song rather), Sting stung the audience with his update on his classic, "Message in a Bottle." Gwen Stefani came out to the crowd rocking her washboard abs, baggy pants and glittering bustier. The whole thing was a blast and the crowd was loving it.
Focus on Sport/Getty Images
5.: Diana Ross (1996)
The former Supremes singer was nothing short of supreme when she rocked the house at the Halftime Show. The queen did an amazing four costume changes in 12 minutes. The timeless entertainer belted "You Keep Me Hanging on", "Baby Love" and "I Will Survive" before heading out on a helicopter, as one does when you're Diana Ross.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
4. Beyoncé (2013)
After lip-syncing the national anthem at Obama's second inauguration the month before, Bey knew she needed to bring it to the Super Bowl—and that's just what she did. Jay-Z's lady love made it clear as day that she was singing live at the Superdome in New Orleans, breaking down the vocals and wowing the crowd. Midway through she basically gave fans a heart attack when Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined her onstage for a Destiny's Child reunion. Slay, Bey, slaaaaaaaay!
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
3. Lady Gaga (2017)
Lady G didn't raise the roof, she sang "God Bless America" and then she literally jumped off it. Well, sort of. After that high-flying start, the superstar singer broke into "Poker Face." It was thrilling; it was over the top; it was all Gaga all the time and fans went gaga for it. There was no meat dress, no blood, no giant glowing egg—just an action-packed performance that made you think that the "Bad Romance" singer was born to be on the 50-yard line.
Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
2. Michael Jackson (1993)
In a masterful move that only the King of Pop could have the audacity to pull off, MJ stood on stage for a full 90 seconds (remember you only get 13 minutes tops) without moving. The smooth criminal had the audience in the palm of his hand when he busted into "Jam." The master performer then broke into "Billie Jean" and "Black or White." There were fedoras, crotch grabs, leg spins (and kicks) and oh-so-much entertainment. The pop star then used the entire audience in Rose Bowl to create giant portraits of kids as he sung "Heal the World."
Phil Ramey/RameyPix/Corbis via Getty Images
1. Prince (2007)
The artist formerly known as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince perfected the Super Bowl Halftime show when he performed "We Will Rock You", "Let's Go Crazy", "Baby I'm a Star", "Proud Mary", "All Along the Watchtower", "Best of You", and, of course, "Purple Rain"—during a downpour!
The 2020 Super Bowl LIV airs live on FOX on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.