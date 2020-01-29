The Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

It's almost time for the biggest music-related sports event: The Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, set to be held this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will mark both singers' first performances at the annual event.

"It's like winning the Oscar," J.Lo said on CBS Sunday Morning in December. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour."

This will mark the first collaboration between Lopez and Shakira. J.Lo said they will sing in both English and Spanish.

"It's in Miami and we're both Latin artists," she said on CBS This Morning. "We bring that flavor."

Lopez and Shakira join an extensive list of past performers such as Justin Timberlake, who famously stirred controversy with the Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004 and later returned for a solo performance in 2018, the late Prince and Michael Jackson, Madonna, Patti LaBelle and Beyoncé.