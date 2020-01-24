Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Date Night at Pre-2020 Grammys Party

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 9:38 AM

Gwen Stefani and longtime beau Blake Shelton stepped out for date night on Wednesday, joining a slew of other celebs at a pre-2020 Grammys party.

The two singers, who have been dating for more than four years, attended Warner Music Group's bash at the Hollywood Athletic Club. Stefani wore a semi-sheer, colorful tattoo-style mini skirt and thigh-high patent leather boots. Shelton wore a navy blazer over an untucked striped blue shirt and blue jeans.

"Date night w my boo @blakeshelton Gx," Stefani wrote on Instagram.

Shelton is nominated for a 2020 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country." This marks his ninth nomination in nine years. He has never won a Grammy before. Stefani, who has three Grammys, is not nominated for an award this year.

Other celebs spotted at the party included music stars KehlaniJoJo and Lizzo. The latter is nominated for Best New Artist and seven other awards at the 2020 Grammys, which will take place on Sunday.

Lizzo also attended Spotify's pre-Grammys party honoring the Best New Artist nominees. Other guests included Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who are also up for the coveted honor, as well as Bebe RexhaTinashe, and actresses Ariel Winter and Kate Beckinsale.

See photos of celebs at pre-2020 Grammys parties below:

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, 2020 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Music

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The two attend Warner Music Group's pre-2020 Grammys party.

Billy Porter, Billie Eilish, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Billy Porter and Billie Eilish

The Pose and Broadway star appears with the Best New Artist nominee at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Lizzo, 2020 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Lizzo

The Best New Artist nominee makes an appearance at Warner Music Group's pre-2020 Grammys party.

Ariel Winter, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys, WTF Widget

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star appears at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Lil Nas X, Noah Cyrus, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus

The singer appears with the rapper and Best New Artist nominee at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Kehlani, 2020 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kehlani

The singer attends Warner Music Group's pre-2020 Grammys party.

Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify

Bebe Rexha and Tinashe

The stars pose at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Lizzo, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Lizzo

The Best New Artist nominee attends Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Spotify

Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch

The Politician co-stars and friends attend Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Spotify

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum

The supermodel and TV personality appears with her husband at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Kate Beckinsale, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Spotify

Kate Beckinsale

The actress appears at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Alexis Ren, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify

Alexis Ren

The influencer and model appears at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross

The two attend Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Olivia Holt, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)

Olivia Holt

The actress appears at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

Kate Beckinsale, Ryan Tunick, Spotify Best New Artist Party, Pre-Grammys

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify

Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Tunick

The actress appears with the talent manager and producer at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.

JoJo, 2020 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party, WTF Widget

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

JoJo

The singer showcases a multi-toned tangerine look at Warner Music Group's pre-2020 Grammys party.

The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Stables Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.

