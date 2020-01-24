Caitlyn Jenner Is Rooting For Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner to Get Back Together

Caitlyn Jenner would adore a reunion between Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles.

On Friday, the Olympic athlete called the One Direction star a "gentleman" during a chat with fellow I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Roman Kemp on the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show. During their conversation, Roman mentioned Kendall's recent reunion with Harry that took place on The Late Late Show.

As #Hendall fans will recall, Harry and Kendall first sparked romance rumors in 2013, but the relationship seemed to fizzle out in the months to follow. However, the celebs appeared to rekindle things during yacht getaway in early 2016, when they were spotted packing on the PDA. And, while their romance never fully took off after that, the supermodel and the "Adore You" singer have maintained a friendly relationship over the years.

So, would Caitlyn like to see Kendall get back together with Harry?