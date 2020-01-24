EXCLUSIVE!

ABC Examining the Royal Divide With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Special

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

ABC is going inside the Royal Divide. E! News as your exclusive first look at the ABC News special that will take viewers inside what some have called "Mexit," better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal duties.

"Is Meghan to blame? Is it Harry? Have they been unfair to the queen?" journalist Duncan Larcombe asks in the trailer above. "It looks spoiled. It looks hypocritical."

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back from royal duties in early January 2020. Less than two weeks after their announcement, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement between them. They will no longer use the titles His or Her Royal Highness and the couple will no longer receive public funds and must repay the $3 million spent renovating their home in the UK.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."

Royal Divide takes a look at the news that shocked the world and features interviews with Nacho Figueras, Harry's friend and charity partners; Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, the queen's Governor of Edinburgh Castle; Julie Montagu,Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, an American who married the heir apparent of the Earl of Sandwich; and more. Deborah Roberts reports with ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman adding additional commentary.

"Maybe they just looked around at the rest of royal family and thought, ‘That's not what we want,'" Longman says in the exclusive trailer above.

Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julianne Hough, Derek Hough

Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's "Crazy" Energy Healing Video

The MixtapE!, Rosalía, Calvin Harris

The MixtapE! Presents Rosalía, Calvin Harris and More New Music Musts

Savannah Chrisley Taking Time to Plan Wedding With Nic Kerdiles

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Picture of True, Stormi and Chicago Prove They Really Are the 3 Musketeers

Justin Baldoni's B-Day Wish Is to Clean Up L.A. Homelessness Epidemic

Meghan Trainor Says New Album Is "Emotionally All Over the Place"

Jennifer Aniston Gets Selena Gomez to Open Up About Vulnerability

TAGS/ Royals , Meghan Markle , Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Harry , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories , ABC , TV , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.