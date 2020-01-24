Fiona the Hippo's 3rd Birthday Celebration Is the Only Video You Need to See Today

Heading into the weekend, there is honestly one (and only one) thing you need to see: Fiona the Hippo's birthday spectacular.

To ring in her 3rd year—time sure does fly—the Cincinnati Zoo gifted their 1,200 pound toddler with a delicious, tired cake made with all her favorite snacks: grapes, strawberries and bamboo leaves. As a final touch, a shredded beat pulp in the shape of the number 3 was placed in the middle. "All of the food items featured in it are already part of their daily diet," explained Wendy Rice, the head of the zoo's Africa department. "But ordinarily, we don't get them all at once." But of course, there are no rules on such a special day.

In a video guaranteed to make you saw "aw," Fiona and her pals can been seen devouring the treat, a true testament to a great day. As the zoo later wrote of the moment, "It's my birthday!!"