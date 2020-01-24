Watch Kumail Nanjiani Eat First Slices of Pizza and Cake in More than a Year

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 7:53 AM

Kumail Nanjiani

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kumail Nanjiani is Eternal-ly grateful...for pizza!

The 41-year-old Silicon Valley alum made headlines in December when he posted a shirtless pic of himself looking ripped for the first time—marking his body transformation for Marvel's upcoming superhero movie The Eternals. Now, after endless hardcore workouts and extreme dieting, this thirst trap is hungry.

"You work out every day and you sort of learn to enjoy it. But the diet is the hardest thing," Nanjiani said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. "I have not had pizza or a donut in over a year! I have had no refined sugar in a year. I've had almost no carbs at all."

"You know what my snack is? I get a bag or sugar snap peas and I eat them!" he continued. "That's what I've been doing. At night, I'm like, 'I'm a little hungry. I'm gonna treat myself. Crunch, crunch.'"

Kimmel then had several large hanging food scales containing delicious-looking cakes and pastries lowered from the ceiling.

"Are you serious? Are you joking? Oh my God!" Nanjiani exclaimed.

"All for you," Jimmy Kimmel said.

"This is for me? For me, Kumail? I can have it? Are you serious?" the actor said.

Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez then stepped out onstage and brought Nanjiani a box of pizza.

"I'm literally gonna cry right now. I'm not joking," Nanjiani said, before taking a bite and saying, "Oh my God. I'm shaking. Hey, pizza's really good!"

 

He later sampled a slice of berry cheesecake and a mini chocolate-covered cream pie.

Diet [re]starts Monday?

Marvel's The Eternals is set for release on November 6.

