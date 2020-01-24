Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Are "Indebted" To Mariska Hargitay For This Hilarious Reason

Whatever works, right?

On Thursday, director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach stopped by The Late Late Show, where the Little Women director admitted that Mariska Hargitay played an unexpected role in helping her through her pregnancy with their 10-month-old son Harold, who they welcomed last year.

While discussing how she balanced being pregnant and becoming a new mom while working on the Oscar-nominated film, Greta revealed that she'd channel the Law & Order: SVU star to stay zen throughout the filming and editing processes.

"I was doing these guided meditations," she told host James Corden. "And they always say, like, ‘Imagine something really comforting,' or whatever. And I think you're supposed to imagine a beach, but I'd always imagine Mariska Hargitay's face. Because I find her so comforting. So, she's very much a part of my baby's life without knowing it."

She added, "And I think that's why my baby is so happy…Because she's very strong and compassionate and non-judgmental, like, I feel that my baby felt her love."