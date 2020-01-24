Taylor Swift Details Past Struggle With Eating Disorder in Miss Americana Documentary

Taylor Swift isn't holding anything back in her new Netflix documentary.

In Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, the "Lover" singer revealed that she struggled with eating disorders in the past. Crediting the paparazzi's intrusive and frequent scrutiny of her appearance with causing her to develop an "unhealthy" relationship with food, she admitted that there were times she'd even "starve" herself.

Her struggle is documented in the "raw and emotionally revealing" film, where Swift is seen being swarmed by a sea of photographers as she leaves her apartment. In a voice over she says, "It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day." Then, she shared moments where seeing an unflattering image of herself triggered her to lose weight.

"It's only happened a few times, and I'm not in any way proud of it," Swift continued. "A picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or…someone said that I looked pregnant…and that'll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating."