Taylor Swift Debuts New Look at Sundance Film Festival Premiere of Miss Americana

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 6:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Sundance celebrity sightings

Dia Dipasupil/GC Image

There's nothing like this: Taylor Swift has arrived to the Sundance Film Festival!

The "Lover" singer stepped out ahead the premiere of her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, on Thursday night—and debuted a new 'do while at it. The shaggy blonde lob is a familiar sight to Swifties, who pointed out that the haircut is reminiscent of the one she rocked during the 1989 album era. 

This marks Swift's first time back at the festival in Park City since 2012, when she attended the Ethel premiere alongside Ethel Kennedy. Swift's documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, is set to take fans inside the life of the superstar as she finds her political voice.

It was just yesterday that T.Swift dropped the trailer for the doc, which will debut on Netflix and in select theaters on Jan. 31. In the trailer, Swift opens up about becoming the person "everyone wanted me to be," by keeping her opinions to herself. But, now she wants to be on the "right side of history," which is why she's speaking out and standing up for what she believes in.

Watch

Taylor Swift on Cats: You Can't Spell Cats Without T.S.

"It woke me up from constantly feeling like I was fighting for people's respect," Swift says in the trailer. "And it feels f--king awesome."

"I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore," we later hear the 30-year-old songstress say. "And it was my own doing."

In the two-minute sneak peek, we also see Swift in the recording studio as well backstage before and after performances. And in a brief PDA moment, Swift can be seen sharing an embrace with her boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn.

So, Swifties have a lot to look forward to when Miss Americana premieres next week! We can't wait!

Until then, check out the trailer above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, Sundance celebrity sightings

See Taylor Swift and More Stars Take Over Park City for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Celebrate Tiffani Thiessen's Birthday with Her Best Kelly Kapowski Saved by the Bell Moments

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann

Happy Birthday, Mariska Hargitay! See Her Cutest Pictures with Peter Hermann

Anatomy of a Song: Miranda Lambert, It All Comes Out in the Wash

Here's Exactly How Miranda Lambert's "It All Comes Out in the Wash" Was Made

2010 Grammys, Taylor Swift

Flashback: See Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and More Stars at the 2010 Grammys

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Taylor Swift

Grammy Awards 2020 Nominations: The Complete List

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019

How to Watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and Online

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Red Carpet , Sundance , Netflix , Movies , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.