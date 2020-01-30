These $60 Sam Edelman Booties Have 700+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hey frugal fashionistas, it's time for another amazing Amazon fashion find. From workout leggings with pockets to teddy coats to bell-sleeve dresses, you know we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you.
Today we're walking and talking the Sam Edelman Petty Ankle Boot. Honestly, this is the perfect bootie. The 1.5-inch heel puts some pep in your step but is still totally walkable for all of your run-around-town adventures. It looks great with dresses, leggings, jeans, you name it. Did we mention it retails for $130 and you can get sizes on Amazon for a low as $60?
This on-trend yet classic booties come in sizes 4-12, with 24 design options—including leopard and snakeskin looks—in leather, suede or calf hair.
As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Hundreds of real women swear by these booties, giving them a five-star review.
"I love these shoes," raves one reviewer. "I am a college student who walks miles a day around campus, and these were my go-to shoes for the previous school year. I am very happy that these shoes have really held up well considering I am notorious for walking so much that I've put holes in my last three pairs of boots."
Another happy shopper agrees: "LOVE these boots! Have them in numerous colors (almost all of them), suede and leather and even the calf hair. Get huge compliments on them all the time - especially the snake print, but solids, too."
And this review titled "2 years later, lots of wear, but look and feel BRAND NEW!" seals the deal: "2 years and lots of wear later and these look brand new thanks to the stacked heel. I was terrified for the first month that the hair was going to rub off, but it has all stayed. I treated them with spray for waterproofing suede, and it seems to have worked great. These have worn so nicely- they still look great, the low heel is very comfortable, and I wear them with everything: jeans, tights, dresses, all of it. My favorite shoes hands down."
This $60 faux leather moto jacket is another 5-star Amazon Fashion find you don't want to miss!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?