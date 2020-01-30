These $60 Sam Edelman Booties Have 700+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Amazon Sam Edelman Boots

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hey frugal fashionistas, it's time for another amazing Amazon fashion find. From workout leggings with pockets to teddy coats to bell-sleeve dresses, you know we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you.

Today we're walking and talking the Sam Edelman Petty Ankle Boot. Honestly, this is the perfect bootie. The 1.5-inch heel puts some pep in your step but is still totally walkable for all of your run-around-town adventures. It looks great with dresses, leggings, jeans, you name it. Did we mention it retails for $130 and you can get sizes on Amazon for a low as $60?

Read

These $25 Levi's Skinny Jeans Have 3,500 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Sam Edelman Petty Ankle Boot

This on-trend yet classic booties come in sizes 4-12, with 24 design options—including leopard and snakeskin looks—in leather, suede or calf hair.

Amazon Fashion Articles
$130
$60 Amazon

As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Hundreds of real women swear by these booties, giving them a five-star review.

"I love these shoes," raves one reviewer. "I am a college student who walks miles a day around campus, and these were my go-to shoes for the previous school year. I am very happy that these shoes have really held up well considering I am notorious for walking so much that I've put holes in my last three pairs of boots."

Another happy shopper agrees: "LOVE these boots! Have them in numerous colors (almost all of them), suede and leather and even the calf hair. Get huge compliments on them all the time - especially the snake print, but solids, too."

And this review titled "2 years later, lots of wear, but look and feel BRAND NEW!" seals the deal: "2 years and lots of wear later and these look brand new thanks to the stacked heel. I was terrified for the first month that the hair was going to rub off, but it has all stayed. I treated them with spray for waterproofing suede, and it seems to have worked great. These have worn so nicely- they still look great, the low heel is very comfortable, and I wear them with everything: jeans, tights, dresses, all of it. My favorite shoes hands down."

This $60 faux leather moto jacket is another 5-star Amazon Fashion find you don't want to miss!

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Valentine's Day Lingerie & Undies

Valentine's Day Lingerie & Undies to Spice Up Your Night

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Can’t Get Enough of Beyoncé’s "Amazing" Ivy Park Collection

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Bloomingdale's, Express & More

E-Comm: The Best Beauty and Body Items for the Scent-Sensitive

The Best Beauty and Body Items for the Scent-Sensitive

E-Comm: Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine's Day Clothes!

Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine's Day Clothes!

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Makes NYC Her Runway With A Marathon Of Chic Outfits

E-Comm: Scoops, Walmart

Scoop x Walmart's New Styles Have Us Ready for Spring

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Shoes , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.