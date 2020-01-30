These $60 Sam Edelman Booties Have 700+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Hundreds of real women swear by these booties, giving them a five-star review.

"I love these shoes," raves one reviewer. "I am a college student who walks miles a day around campus, and these were my go-to shoes for the previous school year. I am very happy that these shoes have really held up well considering I am notorious for walking so much that I've put holes in my last three pairs of boots."

Another happy shopper agrees: "LOVE these boots! Have them in numerous colors (almost all of them), suede and leather and even the calf hair. Get huge compliments on them all the time - especially the snake print, but solids, too."

And this review titled "2 years later, lots of wear, but look and feel BRAND NEW!" seals the deal: "2 years and lots of wear later and these look brand new thanks to the stacked heel. I was terrified for the first month that the hair was going to rub off, but it has all stayed. I treated them with spray for waterproofing suede, and it seems to have worked great. These have worn so nicely- they still look great, the low heel is very comfortable, and I wear them with everything: jeans, tights, dresses, all of it. My favorite shoes hands down."