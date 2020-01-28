Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What's in Her Bag

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 3:00 AM
A handbag is so much more than a fashion statement.
As a mother of three teenagers with a busy Hollywood career, Candace Cameron Bure is always on the go. But whether she's running errands, heading to set or attending business meetings, the Fuller House star always has a few special items in her purse.
Sure, there are some beauty products that can help with that extra touch-up. But these days, there's a tasty treat Candace can't live without.
"StarKist Creations pouches are a staple for me because no mixing or draining is required—you just tear open the pouch it's ready to eat," Candace shared with E! News when supporting the brand. "I'm always looking for ways to add more protein to my diet and their pouches are great for when I'm on set, running around and to keep at home."
Ultimately, that's just one thing you'll find in Candace's handbag these days. From Dr. Lancer products to an extra special hairbrush, the actress is sharing what's in her handbag below.
This advanced lip treatment hydrates and targets the visible signs of aging for youthful, plumper-looking lips.
Whether you need to make a call, listen to music or simply drown out any and all background noise, this must-have electronic device is a must for Apple users.
The durable and stylish set of three Stoked Bands of varying resistance levels is the answer to your work-it-in lifestyle.
Uniquely formulated to resist clumping, keep lashes soft and build lashes up to five times their natural thickness, this mascara is a must for any mom on the go.
Made in the USA, these gentle, individually-wrapped wipes effectively remove excess makeup, dirt and oil for clean and refreshed skin.
With more than 600 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's no surprise Candace loves having this beauty product around for wherever she goes.
Only the finest, premium-grade boar bristle, which is gentle to the hair and scalp, is used on this brush. The patented pneumatic cushion conforms to the contours of the scalp, which optimizes brushing with minimal effort.
"My family and I love putting the tuna, chicken or salmon on a salad, in a grain bowl or eating it straight out of the pouch," Candace shared with E! News. "Right now my favorite flavor is Jalapeño tuna."
Because she lives in sunny Southern California, Candace always needs to have a pair of sunglasses near by. We know just the brand she trusts.
If you have a busy schedule, you need to stay organized! Fortunately, Candace has a beautiful—and handy—notebook that will never have you double booking.
Looking for a fabulous pair of glasses? Candace loves this brand that also participates in a Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.
